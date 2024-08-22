Thieves steal memorabilia from St. John's coach Rick Pitino's office: Police

A basketball and bullhorn were taken during the break-in, police said.

Two burglars swiped memorabilia from St. John’s University men's basketball coach Rick Pitino's office on the New York City campus, according to police.

Items including a basketball and bullhorn were taken during the break-in Tuesday evening in Queens, according to police.

Two suspects wanted in connection with a theft at St. John's University in Queens, New York, are seen in this still from footage released by the New York City Police Department. NYPD

The suspects fled on a moped, the NYPD said.

The unidentified suspects remain at large. Both were captured in footage from a university camera that was released by police. One appeared to be holding a bullhorn and the other a small sword in the footage.

Pitino said on social media that he was "really upset" about the burglary and was "livid" over the theft of a vintage bottle of wine -- a 1985 6L Petrus Pomerol, which sells for tens of thousands of dollars on some collectible wine sites -- though later clarified that he was joking.

"I would never keep that on my desk! Saving that one in a wine cellar to open after the Johnnies go to the final four!" he said on X.

Head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels stands on the court before his team's game against the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit December 18, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sam Wasson/Getty Images, File

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to St. John’s spokesperson Brian Browne.

"Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department," Browne said in a statement. "The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation."

Pitino has served as the coach of the Big East team since 2023. He gained stardom coaching at the University of Kentucky, winning a national title in 1996.

He had short stints with the NBA's Boston Celtics and New York Knicks before returning to college at the University of Louisville. He coached the Cardinals from 2001 to 2017 and won the national title in 2013, though it was later vacated for NCAA violations.

He was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Pitino says he was joking about the wine being stolen.