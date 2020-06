Rikers Island inmate at-large after jumping in water Two inmates jumped in the water and one was caught immediately.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from New York City's Rikers Island jail on Thursday, according to police sources.

Two inmates jumped into the water and one was caught immediately, the sources said. The second inmate remains at-large.

In this June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York is shown with the Manhattan skyline in the background. Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

