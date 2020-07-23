Riot declared in Portland, mayor in crowd as feds disperse tear gas The civil unrest in Portland turned violent Wednesday night.

The civil unrest and tensions in Portland, Oregon, boiled over again Wednesday night as federal agents sprayed tear gas into a crowd that included Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Wheeler, according to ABC affiliate KATU in Portland, was likely hit with the chemical agent.

"Oh, for sure, he got gassed. I was standing with him, within three feet of him," one protester told KATU. "I think it's giving him a little sampling of those of who have been out here. This is the first time I'd ever seen a mayor, or any public official, be in the depths of what was going on."

In this image made from video released by Jonathan Maus, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, center in black with goggles looking away, stands at a fence guarding a federal courthouse as tear gas drifts by early July 23, 2020, in Portland Oregon, during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Jonathan Maus/BikePortland via AP

Wheeler, who has come under scrutiny from protesters and President Donald Trump alike, was drowned out while trying speaking with demonstrators before tear gas was fired.

"I want to thank the thousands of you who have come out to oppose the Trump administration's occupation of this city," Wheeler told people gathered downtown near the federal courthouse, according to the Associated Press. "The reason this is important is it is not just happening in Portland ... we're on the front line here in Portland."

At around 12:30 a.m. local time, the Portland Police Department declared the protest a riot and asked people to leave.

"A riot has been declared outside the Justice Center. Disperse to the north and/or west. Disperse immediately," the department tweeted. "Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons."

Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 22, 2020. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Some of the federal agents in Portland are part of a Department of Homeland Security task force established to respond to the growing protests across the country. The DHS said these forces were there to protect the federal properties from "criminal acts of violence and vandalism."

Thousands are still in the area after the riot was declared and ABC News heard at least seven use-of-force warnings.

Before the riot was declared, Portland police said "multiple flares and other incendiaries" were thrown over the fence surrounding the courthouse, which resulted in fires.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf defended federal agents' presence in Portland earlier this week, saying they are highly trained and are being deployed with proper oversight.

"These officers are not stormtroopers," Wolf said. "They're not the Gestapo, as some have described them. That description is offensive and hyperbolic, and it's dishonest.

Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to people gathered in downtown Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Wheeler faced a hostile crowd of protesters, who screamed at and sharply questioned him as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed repeatedly with federal agents sent in by President Donald Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city. Gillian Flaccus/AP

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth, Kristofer Rios and Marjorie McAfee contributed to this report.