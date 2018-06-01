Roseanne Barr spoke publicly for the first time since her ABC show was canceled on Tuesday, telling a reporter that despite what's happened in the past few days, "I love all people."

Barr, 65, was approached in Utah by a reporter from The Daily Mail.

"I believe in one law for all people. I love all people. Thank you," she told the reporter, who recorded the exchange on camera.

Earlier this week she compared former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to a character from "Planet of the Apes" on Twitter. The fallout was immediate for Barr, whose hit sitcom on ABC was canceled just a few hours later.

Barr initially said she would quit the social media platform after tweeting an apology to Jarrett.

Instead, she fired off a barrage of messages to her 860,000 followers.

She wrote late Thursday night, "I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!"

In another tweet she said she would "not forgive" herself for the Jarrett comment.

Barr may have another opportunity to address the fallout. She was invited to be a guest on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Rogan, a former UFC commentator and "Fear Factor" host, has not yet confirmed Barr's appearance on his show, but did tell director Kevin Smith that he's spoken to the comedian and he believes she was drunk and on Ambien at the time of her original tweet, backing up Barr's claim. Sanofi U.S., the biopharmaceutical company that makes Ambien, responded to Barr's claim, condemning her excuse.

"In her words, 'I need to adjust my meds, I'm not thinking straight' and she was talking about how exhausted she got doing that TV show," Rogen said in a clip he tweeted out earlier this week.

Rogan said Barr also told him that she didn't know Jarrett was black.

"Only she knows for sure," Rogan said of these claims.