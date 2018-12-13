The royal wedding augmented reality experience

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

To celebrate the joyous occasion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19, ABC News is bringing iconic symbols of Windsor Castle closer to your home with The Royal Wedding AR Experience – no invitation required.

Raj Moorjani

ABC News launched an augmented reality experience that was the first ever cross-platform AR experience done by a major news network. The team created two 3D models, a 1902 State Landau Carriage and a Queen’s Guard, which were used on-air during a GMA segment. Viewers saw the carriage rolling by and the royal guard standing attention in the studio as if they were physically present.

What was even more special is how people at home could open the ABC News iPhone app and magically place the same carriage and royal guard in their living room using AR. Users could take a photo of themselves with the guard or next to the carriage and share it with their friends.