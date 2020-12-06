Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says Giuliani has acted as Trump's attorney in his battle to overturn the election.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump tweeted.

Giuliani, 76, has spent the last month traveling the country fighting the election results in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona on behalf of the president. On Wednesday, he attended a hearing in the Michigan House of Representatives where he was seen without a mask and argued the election was riddled with fraud.

The next day he appeared at a hearing at the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee to contest that state's results.

On Nov. 20, Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, who serves as a special assistant to the president, tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.