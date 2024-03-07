Rupert Murdoch engaged for 6th time at 92

Murdoch is engaged to retired scientist Elena Zhukova, sources say.

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old conservative media mogul, is engaged for the sixth time, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

News of his engagement to Elena Zhukova comes just months after the Fox boss effectively handed over the reins of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

The wedding is set for June at his California estate and vineyard, called Moraga.

Rupert Murdoch, co-chairman of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., arrives for the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 10, 2018. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Multiple recent media reports describe Zhukova as a 66-year-old retired scientist. Reports also say her daughter was married to Roman Abramovich -- who the U.S. government has described as a Russian oligarch, seizing his yacht.

Last August, news broke that Murdoch's engagement to his last fiancée, Ann Lesley Smith, was called off.

A spokesperson confirmed the engagement.