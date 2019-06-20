Sacramento police officer 'gave her young life protecting our community'

A Sacramento Police Department officer shot Wednesday night died after she was rushed to the hospital.

Tara Christa O'Sullivan, 26, had been a member of Sacramento State's "law enforcement scholars program" and graduated from the police academy in December. She was hired in January.

"I’m sad to share with you tonight that we lost one of own," acting Police Chief Dave Poletta said at a press conference early Thursday morning. "She gave her young life protecting our community."

The call to which O'Sullivan was responding was in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue and involved a dispute between a man and a woman. It's believed O'Sullivan was shot with a rifle.

She was partnered with a training officer and accompanied by others from the department, Poletta said.

KXTV

The situation is ongoing, Poletta added. Tactical teams have surrounded the home where O'Sullivan was shot and are trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

"This will take as long as it takes," he said. "They will not rush this."

It had been 20 years since the department lost an officer in the line of duty.

O'Sullivan, Poletta said, "had one of these bubbly personalities and always willing to help."