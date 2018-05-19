Santa Fe High School community mourns the 10 victims killed as authorities probe motive behind massacre

May 19, 2018, 12:06 PM ET
PHOTO: Friends and family attend a vigil held at the First Bank in Santa Fe for the victims of a shooting incident at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.
WATCH 10 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at Texas high school, explosives found on campus

At least five vigils will be held in the coming days to mourn the 10 people killed when a 17-year-old student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning.

Ten other people, including a police officer, were wounded when Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly burst into an art room with a shotgun and a .38 revolver, both of which appear to be legally owned by his father.

PHOTO: Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Pagourtzis is in custody and has been charged with capital murder.

PHOTO: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas , May 18, 2018.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas , May 18, 2018.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

Among the dead are students Chris Stone, Aaron McLeod and Kimberly Vaughan, as well as art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale.

PHOTO: Two women pray outside the family reunification site following a shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Two women pray outside the family reunification site following a shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Sabika Sheikh, a student from Pakistan who was at Santa Fe High School for an exchange program, was also killed.

"I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sabika Sheikh," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. "Sabika was in the United States on the State Department-sponsored Youth Exchange and Study program, helping to build ties between the United States and her native Pakistan. Sabika’s death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan."

PHOTO: A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.
A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.

Freshman Peter Matuza said he was in art class when he heard two explosions and ducked under a table.

The gunman shot Peter’s friend with a shotgun before turning and opening fire with a revolver, Peter told ABC News.

PHOTO: Friends and family attend a vigil held at the First Bank in Santa Fe for the victims of a shooting incident at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.
Friends and family attend a vigil held at the First Bank in Santa Fe for the victims of a shooting incident at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

Students were running and screaming and one student flipped a table over for cover, Peter said.

Peter said he made eye contact with the suspect, noting, "He had a face of rage."

"He could have killed me right there," he said.

PHOTO: Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

The gunman then “walked through a closet that went straight to the adjacent art room and began opening fire in there, as well,” Peter said.

Pagourtzis allegedly wrote in journals that he wanted to carry out the shooting and then commit suicide, but he gave himself up to authorities, according to Abbott.

PHOTO: Students gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Students gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

At the Santa Fe Police Department, Pagourtzis gave a statement admitting to shooting multiple people inside the school with the intent of killing people, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Pagourtzis also allegedly stated during the interview that he did not shoot students he liked "so he could have his story told," the affidavit states.

There were no warning signs and the suspect doesn't have a criminal history, officials said.

