Santa Fe police officer critically wounded in high school massacre released from hospital

Jun 7, 2018, 9:42 AM ET
PHOTO: Senior Amy Roden, who knew one of the victims, and her grandmother Gail, embrace at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims outside Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 20, 2018.PlayMichael Stravato/The New York Times
WATCH Texas school shooting survivors on what happened when alleged gunman opened fire

The officer who was injured when he confronted a shooter at a Texas high school last month has been released from the hospital after nearly three weeks.

When a 17-year-old student allegedly opened fire at the school on May 18, Santa Fe Independent School District police officer John Barnes was wounded and taken to The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in critical condition.

Barnes, a husband and father, "would drop everything and go in there," Houston Police Captain Jimmy Dale told ABC News shortly after the shooting.

"And he knew with an active shooter, to eliminate the threat, any second you waste is a life lost and he wasn't going to let that happen," Dale said.

PHOTO: First responders work outside of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018 after a shooting.KTRK
First responders work outside of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018 after a shooting.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he visited Barnes in the hospital on Monday.

"Although the road to recovery will be long and hard, he is in great spirits and looked great," Acevedo wrote on Twitter.

The suspected shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, allegedly killed 10 students and staff and injured 13 others inside the school before he was taken into custody. He was charged with capital murder.

PHOTO: Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park, May 20, 2018, in League City, Texas.Scott Olson/Getty Images
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park, May 20, 2018, in League City, Texas.

ABC News' Jim Scholz contributed to this report.

