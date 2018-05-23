Thousands attend funeral for Pakistani exchange student killed in Santa Fe school shooting

May 23, 2018, 11:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Aziz Sheikh father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, comforts her friends, during a funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018.PlayAkhtar Soomro/Reuters
The body of a 17-year-old exchange student from Pakistan killed in the Santa Fe High School mass shooting has returned home.

Sabika Sheikh, among the 10 students and staff killed in Friday's massacre in Texas, was laid to rest Wednesday in her hometown of Karachi. Thousands of people attended her funeral, The Associated Press reported.

PHOTO: People pray at a funeral for Sabika Sheikh in Karachi, Pakistan, May 23, 2018.Fareed Khan/AP
PHOTO: Relatives and residents carry the coffin of slain Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed during a school shooting in Texas, following her bodys arrival from the United States, in Karachi on May 23, 2018.Irman Aliimran/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Relatives carry the flag-draped coffin of slain Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed during a school shooting in Texas, following her bodys arrival from the US at her home in Karachi on May 23, 2018.Irman Aliimra/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO:Relatives and residents carry the coffin of Sabika Sheikh in Karachi, May 23, 2018.Irman Ali/AFP/Getty Images
The teen's father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, went to the Karachi airport earlier on Wednesday to receive the body of his oldest child, the AP said.

Sheikh said he wants the loss of his daughter to lead to stricter gun control laws in the United States, the AP reported.

PHOTO: Aziz Sheikh father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, who was killed when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during a funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018.Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
PHOTO: An undated handout photo made available by the Sheikh family shows Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High school.Sheikh Family Handout/EPA via Shutterstock
Sabika had been determined to bring her native country closer to America, the Texas family who took her in told mourners at her funeral in the U.S. on Sunday.

"She was the most beautiful, loving person I've ever met," said Jaelyn Cogburn, whose family took in Sabika six months ago as part of the Youth Exchange and Study program sponsored by the U.S. State Department.

"She was so loyal to her faith, her country and she only had good things to say about everybody," Jaelyn said. "She loved her family. She couldn't wait to see them, and she loved us."

Jaelyn's mother, Joleen Cogburn, recalled a conversation she had with Sabika when she first came to live in her home.

PHOTO: Nasir Shenwari (C), holding daughter Aunza grieve as the casket of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Sabika Sheikh, 17, leaves after a funeral service in Stafford, Texas, May, 20, 2018.Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
"I asked her how she got involved with wanting to become a foreign exchange student and why, and she said, 'Because I want to learn the American culture and I want America to learn the Pakistan culture and I want us to come together and unite,'" Cogburn said. "She wanted to be a businesswoman and she said she wanted to impact the world, and I think she's done that."

Cogburn's husband, Jason Cogburn, said that in the short time Sabika lived with them, she became as close as one of his daughters.

"We had no idea what God was going to send us, but he sent us one of the most precious gifts I've ever had in life," Jason Cogburn said.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

