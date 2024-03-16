Scattered tornadoes, flash flooding risk to impact Texas-Gulf Coast this weekend

A severe weather threat is impacting southern Texas this weekend with cities like San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Corpus Christi all in the zone for powerful storms. The cities could see damaging winds and scattered tornadoes and there is a risk of flash flooding.

That flood risk slides east along the Gulf Coast over the weekend, leading to a soaker of a Sunday for New Orleans and much of Louisiana.

ABC News

The storm threat comes after powerful storms and more than 20 tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest this past week, killing 3 people and injuring at least 38. The tornadoes damaged over 100 homes in Indiana, officials confirmed.

In Colorado, heavy snow is impacting the Denver area with over 60 inches dumped in Aspen over the last two days.

For the rest of this weekend, the heaviest snow shifts a bit to the south of Aspen, with the mountains of southern Colorado and central/western New Mexico seeing 6 to 12 inches of snow through Sunday night.

ABC News

In the eastern U.S., temperatures have been above average nearly the entire winter, but that’s going to change next week as a late-winter chill moves in from the north. While this won’t be as brutal of a cold snap as the kind you get in January, temperatures are still set to drop below freezing for several states.

ABC News

The colder weather comes with mainly quiet conditions, with no major storms on the immediate horizon from the Midwest to the Northeast.