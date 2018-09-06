School bus carrying children appears to make illegal turn next to stopped train

School officials in Baton Rouge are investigating an incident in which a school bus driver appeared to illegally drive around stopped train while children were on board his bus, ABC affiliate WBRZ reported.

The train was stopped on Government Street at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a traffic cam captured the East Baton Rouge Parish school bus driving down an unpaved gravel road next to the train, according to WBRZ.

In the video, the bus can be seen inching along the side road and coming toward an intersection. Drivers stopped on Government Street waiting for the train to pass were forced to back up and make room for the bus as it completed a tight turn from the gravel road.

The bus was able to pass through the intersection and no one appears to have been harmed, WBRZ reported.

East Baton Rouge Parish School officials and the Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.