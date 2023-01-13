School district in Virginia to install metal detectors after 6-year-old shoots teacher

The district said it will also bolster protocols on school violence.

A school district in Newport News, Virginia, will install metal detectors in every school after a 6-year-old shot a teacher in a classroom.

The Newport News School Board said the first walk-through metal detectors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be installed at Richneck Elementary School where the first grader allegedly shot and injured 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6, board chair Lisa Surles-Law said during a press conference.

The school board said it will purchase 90 walk-through metal detectors which will be put in every school across the district.

The district was able to obtain funds from the city and repurpose funds from the school budget to purchase the metal detectors.

Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School, January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. Jay Paul/Getty Images

Surles-Law said a decision has not been made on when Richneck Elementary will reopen.

In addition to "state-of-the-art detectors," the district will bolster protocols on handling school violence, including implementing a safety stand down and reviewing student conduct and discipline records, Surles-Law said.

The 6-year-old is accused of shooting Zwerner with a 9mm Taurus pistol in an "intentional" act, police said. She was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

In a town hall meeting with parents, the school's superintendent told students that the 6-year-old's backpack was searched before the shooting, according to reporting from ABC News affiliate WVEC.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said the boy accused in the shooting arrived to school late that morning, and that his backpack was searched after someone reported he may have had a weapon, according to WVEC.

The person who searched the child's bag didn't find a weapon. A few hours later, Zwerner was shot. The school district did not say who searched the boy's bag, according to WVEC.