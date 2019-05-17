School staffer disarms gunman outside Oregon high school

Oregon police have a suspect in custody after a gun scare at a Portland high school Friday.

Portland police said that shortly before noon, the suspect brought a gun onto the campus of Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland, where he was confronted by school staffers.

The staffers wrestled the man to the ground near the school's tennis courts and disarmed him, police said.

Portland police arrived within minutes and began a room-by-room search of school accompanied by a full evacuation.

Students were then bused from the school to a nearby rendezvous point to be picked up by their parents.

In a tweet, Portland Police officials said, "We ask for patience at Parkrose High School. ... No injuries found at this time."

"This was a best-case scenario," said Portland Police Sergeant Brad Yakots. "The staff members from all accounts did an excellent job."

Police said they had recovered the weapon and that the investigation into the suspect's identity was ongoing.