Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed 2 kids, injured 4

Police in Florida are on the hunt for a fugitive driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and sent four others to the hospital.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they located the 2009 Honda Accord involved in the incident in Wilton Manors, Florida, the previous afternoon.

Investigators said the car's male driver veered around a school bus that was trying to merge onto the road, drove off the roadway onto the sidewalk and struck multiple children.

The driver then allegedly fled the scene, according to investigators.

The victims' ages ranged from 2 to 10 years old, according to police.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were killed at the scene.

Draya Fleming, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, Laziyah Stokes, 9, and Audre Fleming, 2, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect has not been identified and his whereabouts were unknown, the police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call (954) 493-TIPS (8477).