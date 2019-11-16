Search for Dulce Maria Alavez continues 2 months after she vanished from a New Jersey playground

Nov 16, 2019, 11:47 AM ET
PHOTO: A missing poster for 5-year old Dulce Maria Alavez is posted on the window of the Bridgeton Police department in Bridgeton, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019.PlayPhiladelphia Inquirer/TNS via Newscom
WATCH News headlines today: Nov. 15, 2019

Saturday marks two months since a 5-year-old girl vanished from a New Jersey playground.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen on Sept. 16 playing in a Bridgeton park with her little brother as her mother sat in a car nearby. Since then, the Bridgeton Police Department, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI have been investigating her disappearance, while the little girl's family has led its own door-to-door search.

PHOTO: An Amber Alert has been issued for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, in Bridgeton, N.J. Bridgeton Police Department
An Amber Alert has been issued for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, in Bridgeton, N.J.

A reward of $52,000 -- from a mix of law enforcement and local businesses, among others -- has been offered for any information.

PHOTO: In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, photo, Vineland resident Jeannette Lopez helps search a farm field outside Bridgeton, N.J., for Dulce Maria Alavez. The girl was last seen Sept. 16 in Bridgetons city park. Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, photo, Vineland resident Jeannette Lopez helps search a farm field outside Bridgeton, N.J., for Dulce Maria Alavez. The girl was last seen Sept. 16 in Bridgeton's city park.

On the day she went missing, Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother at Bridgeton City Park in the afternoon while her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, sat in a car with an 8-year-old relative doing homework.

(MORE: 'We have not given up': Still no suspects in case of missing Dulce Maria Alavez on 1-month anniversary of disappearance)

At some point, the little boy returned to the vehicle, but without Dulce.

(MORE: New search planned for missing New Jersey 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez)

An Amber Alert was issued that night, and authorities later asked for information about a man described as standing about 5-foot-6 inches tall and wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt. Police said he may have led Dulce from the playground to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows.

(MORE: 'We have not given up': Still no suspects in case of missing Dulce Maria Alavez on 1-month anniversary of disappearance)
PHOTO: A missing poster for 5-year old Dulce Maria Alavez is posted on the window of the Bridgeton Police department in Bridgeton, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019. Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS via Newscom
A missing poster for 5-year old Dulce Maria Alavez is posted on the window of the Bridgeton Police department in Bridgeton, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019.

"She’s just an innocent girl. She’s just 5 years old. She doesn’t know nothing of the world that we know," Perez said during a news conference on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 15, investigators released a sketch of a possible witness who was allegedly at the park at the time Dulce went missing, but have yet to find that person.

PHOTO: Authorities released a sketch of a man they believe may have information on the whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. New Jersey State Police
Authorities released a sketch of a man they believe may have information on the whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

"We are asking the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious and/or sightings that may lead us to locating Dulce or those responsible for her disappearance," prosecutors said in a media update on Friday. "No piece of information is too small or insignificant. It might be the piece needed to solve this matter ... No further details of the investigation will be released as it remains an ongoing, active investigation."

PHOTO: Family members of missing 5-year old Dulce Maria Alavez, wait for news at the Bridgeton City Park where she was last seen in Bridgeton, N.J., September 18, 2019. Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS via Newscom
Family members of missing 5-year old Dulce Maria Alavez, wait for news at the Bridgeton City Park where she was last seen in Bridgeton, N.J., September 18, 2019.

Police are asking the public with any possible leads to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.