Search for Lina Sardar Khil continues on anniversary of disappearance, police release new footage

The 4-year-old girl was last seen leaving a playground.

One year after Lina Sardar Khil’s disappearance, the San Antonio Police Department has released more surveillance footage of the day the now 4-year-old went missing.

The new video, captured on a resident’s security camera, shows Lina playing with her mother and brother on the Villas del Cabo apartment complex playground where she was last seen on Dec. 20, 2021 until she eventually walks out of frame.

Police say this is the last known sighting on video of her.

Lina Sardar Khil appears in an image provided by the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD

One year and hundreds of leads later, Lina’s whereabouts are still unknown, police said in a video posted Tuesday.

“There are suspicious circumstances based on the child’s age, the fact that we have not found any evidence to indicate where she’s at other than where she was last at,” Detective German Fuentes said in the video.

“We’ve received hundreds of leads that we have followed up on,” lead detective Jeremy Volz added. “We've partnered with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to follow up on all the leads. Unfortunately, none of the leads we have received have led us to finding Lina.”

Lina was last seen at a park on the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m., according to police. The park is near the family's home at the Villa Del Cabo apartment complex.

Lina has brown eyes and straight, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes, according to police.

Lina's family is part of an Afghan refugee community in San Antonio. They arrived in the United States in 2019 and speak Pashto.

As the San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit continues its investigation, community members continue searches of their own in hopes to get closer to finding the toddler as her 5th birthday on Feb. 20 approaches.

Missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil is shown in this image posted on the FaceBook page of the San Antonio Police Department as they seek help from the public to find her. San Antonio Police Department/FaceBook

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in Lina’s disappearance. The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to Lina.

“Until she’s found, no person and no theory can be ruled out on what happened to her,” Volz said.

SAPD stated in a release that anyone with any information on Lina’s case can contact the department's missing person's unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.