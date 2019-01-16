Search for missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth expands to landfill

Jan 16, 2019, 10:10 PM ET
PHOTO: In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, community members hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colo. Authorities have arrested the fiance of the Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.AP
In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, community members hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colo. Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of the Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

The search for evidence in the case of a missing Colorado mother authorities say was murdered by her fiancé now includes a landfill in Fountain Colorado, ABC News has learned.

A spokeswoman for the Midway Landfill south of Colorado Springs confirmed the facility recently attracted the attention of investigators in the disappearance and presumed murder of 29-year old flight instructor Kelsey Berreth. Her body has not been found.

“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation contacted Waste Management of Colorado regarding a potential search at Midway Landfill and we are cooperating fully,” Waste Management spokeswoman Anne Spitza told ABC News on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Patrick Frazee leaves the Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek, Colo., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Frazee learned of the five charges against him during his brief court appearance Monday in Cripple Creek.Chappin Everett/The Gazette via AP
Patrick Frazee leaves the Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek, Colo., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Frazee learned of the five charges against him during his brief court appearance Monday in Cripple Creek.

32-year old Patrick Frazee, described as Berreth’s fiancé and father of the couple’s one-year-old daughter, has been charged with her murder.

Spitza declined to answer additional questions about the timing of any search or what investigators are looking for, referring all questions to the district attorney’s office handling the case.

The Midway landfill is a roughly 40-mile drive from Woodland Park, where Berreth was last publicly seen shopping on Thanksgiving Day. Police say Frazee was the last person to see Berreth before she vanished.

On Dec. 21, Frazee was arrested on first-degree murder charges and three charges of solicitation to commit murder, though prosecutors have declined to provide additional details. Frazee has not entered a plea and is due back in court February 19.

Representatives for district attorney Dan May and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation both declined to comment Wednesday.

