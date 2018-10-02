Search for missing woman in Smoky Mountains National Park enters 7th day

Authorities continued their search on Tuesday for a woman who went missing while hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements was last seen in the Clingmans Dome area of the park hiking with her daughter on Sept. 25. They had split up and planned to meet later on at the Clingmans Dome parking lot, but Clements never showed up, according to the National Park Service.

Clements, 53, was last spotted on the Forney Ridge Trail, about a quarter-mile from Andrews Bald.

Clements Family via National Parks Service

Park officials began their seventh day searching for Clements on Tuesday. In all, over 100 people have been involved in the search, including members of the park's Search and Rescue team, sheriffs, local police and logistical support personnel. They've also used a variety of tools at their disposal, including two helicopters, five drones and K-9 units, according to Julena Campbell, spokesperson for the park.

“ ” They're all out in the wood foggy and raining here now,so today we are not using the helicopters. We can't use the drones

Campbell told ABC News that their search on Tuesday would be less comprehensive due to inclement weather.

"They're all out in the woods. [It's] foggy and raining here now, so today we are not using the helicopters. We can't use the drones," Campbell told ABC News. "But we have a number of ground searchers and K-9 — the dog teams are out working today."

Campbell added that on Tuesday, the search teams were going to be focusing on certain areas "that we haven't combed through as thoroughly yet. So we're working in those areas today."

Clements is described as a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes, who stands at about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds. Clements was last seen wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho and gray Nike running shoes with light green soles.

Anyone who has information about Clements is advised to contact the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch by phone at 1-888-653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov. You can also reach them on Facebook or Twitter.