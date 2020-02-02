Community holds out hope for Dulce Maria Alavez who has been missing for months

Feb 2, 2020, 4:35 PM ET
PHOTO: An Amber Alert has been issued for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, in Bridgeton, N.J.PlayNew Jersey State Police
Dozens of volunteers showed up in droves Sunday to continue their search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

It's been almost five months since Dulce was last seen playing in a Bridgeton City park with her little brother.

Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, was sitting in a car nearby with another young relative at the time when her son showed up to the vehicle without his sister, police said.

Since Dulce vanished on Sept. 16, 2019, various online groups were created to bring awareness of the child's disappearance, including a private social media group on Facebook, "Dulce Maria Alavez Community Search & Support." The group posts any search and rescue efforts and updates on Dulce's case as well as other missing children incidents across the country.

Dozens of volunteers were seen on Facebook Live videos on Sunday morning walking towards a wooded area. If Sunday's search does not provide any results, another community group intends to hold another search on Feb. 9, according to one of the group's administrators.

The FBI, along with Bridgeton Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, have been working to locate the girl. A reward currently stands at $75,000.

Police are asking the public with any possible leads to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.