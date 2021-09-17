Search is on for missing 6-year-old in Hawaii

The FBI is joining the hunt for a missing 6-year-old in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kiara Alfonseca
September 17, 2021, 4:05 PM
3 min read

The search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua continues as authorities in Honolulu deploy search dogs, the coast guard and volunteer search crews to find the young girl.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Isabella was last seen asleep in her room at her Puha Street address in Waimanalo on Sunday, Sept. 12, around 9 p.m. local time.

Honolulu Police said they won't rule out foul play just yet.

"I don't want to think the worst case scenario," Alena Kaeo, Isabella's aunt, told ABC's Hawaii affiliate KITV. "But it is always is a possibility. Again, I'm trying to keep my faith as strong as possible and I pray -- I pray hard that she is safe. I don't want to think the worst but it is a possibility."

Authorities say Isabella has brown eyes, brown hair and is mixed race. Isabella was likely wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides when she went missing, police said. She is 3-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 46 pounds.

The search now spans from Waimanalo Beach to the Olomana Golf Course, and police are working with the FBI to investigate her disappearance.

"We have conducted numerous interviews; however, there are still individuals, to include acquaintances and family members, who have yet to come forward to be interviewed," police said in a statement to KITV.

ABC News has reached out to HPD for comment.

