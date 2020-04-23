Search warrant issued in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart Police say Paul Flores remains a person of interest in the 24-year-old case.

A new search warrant was issued Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles County home of Paul Flores in the ongoing cold case investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

It's been almost 24 years since Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, was last seen walking back to her dorm room after a party on campus in May of 1996.

Flores, who authorities say was the last person to have seen her alive, has been a person of interest in the case for years.

This file missing person poster provided by the FBI is seeking information in the 1996 disappearance of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, student Kristin Smart. A new search warrant was served, April 22, 2020 at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said. FBI via AP, FILE

The search warrant issued Wednesday was for "specific items of evidence" according to a statement released by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The statement also said that no further information would be released about what items were being sought or what officers may find at the residence. The statement did say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Flores "continues to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996" the sheriff's office said.

In February, the sheriff's office served search warrants in connection with the case at four locations in California and Washington.

An undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996.

Investigators searching for Smart's body excavated an area of the California Polytechnic campus in 2016, but failed to unearth any remains.

In September of 2019, interest in the case surged after freelance journalist and podcaster Chris Lambert released an episodic podcast, "Your Own Backyard," about the case.