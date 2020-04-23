Search warrant issued in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart

A new search warrant was issued Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles County home of Paul Flores in the ongoing cold case investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
It's been almost 24 years since Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, was last seen walking back to her dorm room after a party on campus in May of 1996.
Flores, who authorities say was the last person to have seen her alive, has been a person of interest in the case for years.
The search warrant issued Wednesday was for "specific items of evidence" according to a statement released by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
The statement also said that no further information would be released about what items were being sought or what officers may find at the residence. The statement did say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.