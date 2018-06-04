Rescue teams have found the four climbers who went missing on Mount Baker in Washington state on Sunday.

A Whatcom County Sheriff spokesperson said two 13-year-old Boy Scouts and two adult leaders were separated from their troop during an attempted summit of the 10,781-foot volcano.

They were last seen around 9 a.m. at the 10,000-foot level as they were climbing the Coleman Glacier, and they were reported missing at 4 p.m.

Whatcom County Search and Rescue were sent to the area and joined by volunteers who hiked the area Sunday night searching for the missing hikers.

The Naval Air Station Whidbey Island joined the search Monday morning and located the missing hikers, who said they spent the night in a cave near North Dome.

"Due to the conditions this was definitely one of the most challenging rescues I've been on," SAR mission commander Lt. Chris Pitcher said.

The Air Station worked with a U.S. Customs Air Unit that used an infrared system to find the missing climbers.

They did not report any injuries, but they were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham, Washington, to be treated for severe hypothermia.