Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted and robbed, her reps say

The senator was not seriously injured, her reps said.

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon, her representatives tweeted.

"The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the tweet read.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement to ABC News that it is investigating the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m.

"The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle," the police said in a statement.

Boxer, 80, served as California's U.S. Senate representative from 1993 to 2017. She also served in the House of Representatives for a decade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.