Sen. Bob Menendez's co-defendant in bribery case pleads guilty

A New Jersey businessman alleged to have given Sen. Bob Menendez's wife a Mercedes Benz as part of a sweeping bribery scheme pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges.

Jose Uribe, a co-defendant of Menendez and his wife, agreed to cooperate as part of his plea and to "truthfully and completely disclose all information with respect to the activities of himself and others," according to court records.

Uribe pleaded guilty to seven counts including bribery conspiracy and obstruction, and admitted to giving the luxury car to Nadine Menendez.

Menendez, his wife and the other defendants in the case have all pleaded not guilty. Trial is scheduled for May.

