Serena Williams' US Open bodysuit turns heads during win over Maria Sharapova

Aug 27, 2019, 11:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Serena Williams plays her first round at the 2019 US Open in New York, Aug. 26, 2019.PlayCorinne Dubreuil/ABACA/Newscom
Serena Williams cruised through her opening U.S. Open match against Maria Sharapova, and her apparel became a big topic of discussion along with the speedy win in straight sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner sported a sleek shortened black bodysuit by Nike during the debut match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

PHOTO: Serena Williams plays her first round at the 2019 US Open in New York, Aug. 26, 2019. Liu Jie/Xinhua/Newscom
Serena Williams plays her first round at the 2019 US Open in New York, Aug. 26, 2019.

And as usual, her outfit sparked a debate. Many loved the bold look.

Others thought it wasn't her best -- and one Twitter user likened it to a scuba suit.

The 2018 U.S. Open runner-up was previously penalized for a "Black Panther"-inspired bodysuit at Roland Garros for the 2017 French Open.

Williams's 6-1, 6-1 victory against Sharapova marked the 19th consecutive win against the Russian tennis player.

Post-U.S. Open competition, Williams' fashion will again be on display, this time for her S by Serena label FW19 runway show on Sept. 10.