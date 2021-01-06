Serial killer Rodney Alcala's photographs: Do you recognize anyone? If you have any information, contact HBPD Sgt. Sam Shepherd at (714) 536-5947

The Huntington Beach Police Department released a cache of photos taken by serial killer Rodney Alcala in 2010 in hopes of identifying the people in them to determine whether they may have been victimized by him.

The charming photographer, who once appeared as a winning contestant on the TV game show "The Dating Game," convinced people across the country to allow him to photograph them, sometimes in compromising positions.

In 1979, investigators found hundreds of pictures in a Seattle storage locker rented by Alcala. The images were released following Alcala’s third trial in March 2010 in California, in which he was sentenced to death for murdering one child and four women. Now nearly 11 years later, police are still hoping the public will help identify these people.

Below are only a small selection of the hundreds of photos police confiscated. Do you recognize anyone in the four-decade-old photos?

If you know anyone in these photos released by the Huntington Beach Police Department, you can contact Sgt. Sam Shepherd at (714) 536-5947.

Watch “20/20: The Dating Game Killer" THIS FRIDAY at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

