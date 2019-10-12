'Serial Stowaway' arrested again at Chicago airport trying to sneak past security

Oct 12, 2019, 4:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Marilyn Hartman mugshotPlayChicago Police Department
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 11, 2019

A woman known to police for trying to evade capture by airport security was arrested again at Chicago O'Hare airport, police said.

Marilyn Hartman, known to authorities as the "Serial Stowaway," was charged Saturday with a felony count of criminal trespass to a registered area at an airport, a spokesman for Chicago police told ABC News.

(MORE: Woman without boarding pass removed from Delta flight)

Hartman had not yet made it through security when she was arrested, but allegedly she was trying to move TSA lane dividers to sneak by.

PHOTO: Marilyn Hartman mugshot Chicago Police Department
Marilyn Hartman mugshot

She had been on probation for a 2018 incident in which she sneaked onto a London-bound flight from O'Hare, according to ABC Chicago station WLS.

Online records show she was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months in that case, but it's unclear how long she actually served.

(MORE: Rushed passengers left nearly $1 million in loose change at US airports in 2018)

When she was released, a Cook County judge warned her three times to stay away from airports, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A police spokesman told ABC News that Hartman is infamous among police for trying to sneak through airport security.

Hartman is due in court Sunday. She could not immediately be reached be ABC News for comment, and it's unclear whether she's retained an attorney.