Series of explosions rock California Oktoberfest celebrations

A series of explosions has rocked an Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach, California leaving multiple people injured, including 3 firefighters.

Authorities responded to the scene at 8:10 p.m. to reports of a 3 consecutive explosions that caused a transformer fire at the Old World Village complex. The complex had been hosting the Old World Oktoberfest festival, according to the Associated Press.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said that multiple people have been burned, including one person in critical condition who is believed to be an employee working one of the booths at the festival.

3 firefighters have also been injured and the scene is still considered active.

The area was immediately evacuated and a HAZMAT team is currently on scene investigating the explosions.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department also report that 10 ambulances responded to the scene to transport patients but that the number of patients taken to hospital remains unknown.

Witness Kyle Nelson told a local television station that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession coming from the festival, according to the Associated Press.

The Press-Telegram reports that the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer but this has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.