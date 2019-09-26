Service member killed, 3 others injured during Army helicopter accident at Fort Polk

Sep 26, 2019, 10:58 AM ET
PHOTO: Soldiers with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, July 23, 2017.PlayU.S. National Guard, FILE
One service member was killed and three others were injured during an Army helicopter accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and Fort Polk training area in Louisiana.

In a Facebook post, JRTC and Fort Polk said that emergency services immediately responded to the scene and that the accident is under investigation.

A spokesperson for Fort Polk told ABC News that the helicopter was a UH-60 Black Hawk medevac unit that crashed just after 12 a.m. en route to pick up another soldier with minor injuries. That individual is OK.

The spokesperson described the injuries of the other three crew members on-board as non-life threatening.

The helicopter belonged to the Fort Polk based 1-5 Aviation Battalion, the Facebook post said.

"Four crew members were on board the helicopter; one is deceased and three were injured," the post said. "Names will not be released until notification of the next of kin is complete."