Severe storms and flash flooding in the East, gusty winds spread fires in West Five states are under a Red Flag Warning with winds set to gust 30 to 40 mph.

There were more than 220 damaging storm reports from the Plains to the Northeast yesterday.

Winds gusted to 71 mph in Mamaroneck, New York, just north of New York City, and there were winds of up to 66 mph in New Jersey as well as 69 mph in Washington, D.C.

The highest wind gust due to thunderstorms was in South Dakota where it gusted to 83 mph and some downed trees were reported from the Northeast and in the Dakotas.

Elsewhere, golf ball-sized hail was reported in Bergen County, New Jersey just outside of New York City.

These thunderstorms also brought very heavy rain to the Northeast and the Plains.

Just north of Philadelphia, up to 5 inches of rain was recorded in just a few hours causing significant flash flooding in the metro area.

Just south of Washington, D.C., more than a half a foot of rain was reported and street and road flooding was reported as well.

There will be storms in the Northeast today but they won’t be as severe as they were yesterday though gusty winds and heavy rain is still possible.

Severe storms today are expected in the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains from Montana all the way to Minnesota where damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat and a possible threat for a few tornadoes.

In the West, several dozen fires are continuing to burn.

Some of the most significant fires are the Soledad Canyon Fire in Santa Clarita, California which is 1,500 acres and is 48% contained as evacuation orders have lifted.

The Crews Fire in Santa Clara County, California is now 5,400 acres and is only 20% contained as evacuations continue.

Wildfires are also burning in Nevada and one of them, called the Numbers Fire in Douglas County, is 2,500 acres with some evacuations occurring.

Another fire in the Bay area is the Mountain Meadows Fire in Solano county, at some point, 30 homes were evacuated but people were allowed to return and the fire has been brought under control now.

Five states in the West are under a Red Flag Warning with winds forecast to gust 30 to 40 mph and, locally, 45 mph winds are possible. ABC News

Five states in the West are under a Red Flag Warning with winds forecast to gust 30 to 40 mph and, locally, 45 mph winds are possible.

A tropical system is trying to develop in the Southeast and, at the moment, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance to develop into a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm late this week as it moves off the coast of the Carolinas.

A tropical system is trying to develop in the Southeast and, at the moment, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance to develop into a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm late this week as it moves off the coast of the Carolinas. ABC News

This southern system could bring very heavy rain to the Southeast from Florida to the Carolinas where, locally, some areas could see more than 5 inches of rain with flash flooding possible!

Heavy rain is expected due to a stationary front from Texas through the Gulf Coast where flash flooding is also possible.