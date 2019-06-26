Severe storms stretching across Upper Midwest

More than 120 damaging storms were reported from Montana all the way to Florida on Tuesday, a barrage that included 70 mph winds from Texas to Illinois, golf ball-sized hail Nebraska and up to half a foot of rain in parts of southern Iowa.

In parts of southern Texas that saw a foot of rain overnight on Monday, there were disaster declarations on Tuesday as authorities rushed to provide flood relief.

Storms are expected to continue on Wednesday as a new system makes its way out of the West. Severe storms could stretch from Washington state to Illinois.

Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are likely to be biggest threats.

Although many northern U.S. cities have had a pretty mild spring and early summer -- cities including Denver, Chicago and New York have yet to hit 90 degrees -- that may soon change.

A full-blown heat wave -- meaning at least three days with 90-degree highs -- is now expected in Philadelphia and Washington as things head up along the East Coast.