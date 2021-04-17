Severe weather brings major flash flooding to South this weekend

A flash flood watch is in effect Saturday from Louisiana to Alabama.

Strong storms are expected this weekend in the South, with flooding rain, large hail and gusty winds in the forecast from southern Texas to the Florida panhandle.

A stationary front will stall along the South Saturday and over 6 million people will be impacted by strong thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon from Louisiana to Alabama.

After receiving up to 6 inches of rain from Friday's storms, another 2-4 inches are possible Saturday in Mississippi. Higher amounts of rain are expected, locally, across parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Meanwhile in the Northeast, behind this spring Nor’easter, there is much cooler air. Temperatures in the 20s-40s across the Northeast Saturday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 50s/60s Saturday with a warmer trend Sunday through Tuesday.

Watch for another frontal system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and snow banding in the higher elevations by Wednesday.

Friday's spring snow brought over a foot of snow in the Northeast and central Rockies.

Multiple rounds of heavy snow hit areas from Montana to Kansas Friday. Conditions dry out Saturday, with more snow expected early next week across the central Rockies.