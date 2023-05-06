Severe weather expected in the Heartland as high temperatures near records

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for more than 2.4 million Americans.

Record high temperatures are hitting the Heartland as more than 45 million Americans across 14 states are on alert for strong to severe storms.

On Saturday, the risk is at an enhanced level for parts of north-central Texas and southern Oklahoma, where very large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. An isolated tornado is also possible. Other areas on alert include parts of Missouri, Illinois and Iowa – including St. Louis, Missouri. Large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado is possible.

A marginal risk exists for parts other states and includes cities like Chicago, Illinois and New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Sunday, the best chance for strong to severe storms is over the conjoining corner of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and includes Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. Large hail, damaging winds with a chance for an isolated tornado are possible.

On Monday, the main threat moves to Missouri and Illinois and includes St. Louis and the I-70 corridor.

Hot in the Heartland

A microburst descends near Seymour, Texas, as a severe storm intensifies, on May 4, 2023. Chad Casey via Storyful

On Friday, a daily record high temp was recorded in Dallas, Texas, at 96 degrees, breaking the 1984 record. Over the last 30 years, the average first 96-degree day is May 28, so this temperature is arriving 3 weeks earlier than normal.

On Saturday, record high temps are possible in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Missouri.

On Sunday, record highs are possible throughout Missouri, including Kansas City, Columbia, St. Louis, Springfield and also in parts of Illinois, including Springfield and Moline.

These warm temperatures will reach the Northeast soon. The highest temperatures in New York City Saturday will be near 70 degrees. On Sunday into Monday, temperatures could reach near 75 degrees.

Fire warnings

ABC News

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for more than 2.4 million Americans in parts of the Southeast, including much of the northern half of New Mexico and the southeastern quarter of Colorado.

Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour are possible as well as relative humidity levels in the single digits for consecutive hours. Outdoor burning is not advised in these areas as fires can spread rapidly in these conditions. Fires will also spark quickly given the slightest chance.