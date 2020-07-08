Severe weather expected in Plains as wildfires continue out West There is a possibility for tornadoes in the Plains Wednesday.

Flash flooding and severe weather moved through a large part of the country Tuesday, with up to 160 damaging storm reports from Montana to Pennsylvania.

Winds gusted from 70 mph to almost 90 mph from the Dakotas to Montana, where tennis ball size hail fell in some areas.

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, up to 5 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours, producing flash flooding on the streets and submerging cars.

In New Philadelphia, Ohio, more than 4 inches of rain fell in a few hours as well, also producing flash flooding.

Watch for severe storms from the Great Lakes to the central Plains Wednesday, where damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

The expected warm front that will lift through the Northeast Wednesday could produce strong storms with damaging winds and very heavy rain.

In the West, gusty winds, dry and hot conditions continue to fuel and spread the fires.

The Crews Fire in Santa Clara County, California, is about 5,400 acres and is 50% contained. At least 30 structures are threatened and evacuations are still in place.

The Number Fire in Douglas County, Nevada, is 18,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Looking ahead, red flag warnings and wind advisories continue from California to Wyoming, where winds could gust near 40 mph.

High heat is also a threat in the West from California, to Nevada and Arizona, where an excessive heat watch has been issued for some areas.

Meanwhile, a tropical or subtropical system is trying to develop along the East Coast in the next few days. If it becomes a storm, it would be called Fay.

Regardless of its development, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic by the end of the week. Rainfall totals could reach 3 to 5 inches, with some flash flooding possible.