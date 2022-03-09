Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow.

With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday.

From Philadelphia to New York, residents can expect temperatures to be in the mid-40s Wednesday. In addition, several inches of snow are expected from Philadelphia into New England.

Seven states can expect two to six inches of snow and should be on high alert, especially Wednesday afternoon. Snow and rain begin to move out of the Northeast around dinner time, with a mild, spring-like day forecast for Thursday.

In the South, states should prepare for severe weather as tornadoes are expected to possibly touch down Wednesday from Florida to the Carolinas.

A tornado watch was in effect until 1 p.m. local time and tornado warnings are ongoing. In addition, there are reports of radar confirmed tornadoes in Alabama.

Moving west, another storm is moving across the Rockies and into the Heartland with harsh colds, heavy snow and gusty winds. Winter storm warnings include Kansas City, Missouri, where some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow with 1 to 2 feet in the Rockies.

This new storm system will swing east and could redevelop off the Northeast, with significant snow possible for the interior Northeast and heavy rain and wind along the coast this weekend.

Saturday morning, strong winds and low temperatures set in the 20s will hit the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Houston.