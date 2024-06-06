Severe weather impacting Maryland with tornado warnings across several counties

Several counties in Maryland are under tornado warnings tonight, with damage from the storms already reported in Montgomery County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for central Montgomery County Wednesday evening after a confirmed tornado was located near Poolesville, Maryland -- about 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said while urging people to take cover.

In this screen grab from a video, debris flies through the air after a possible tornado in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on June 5, 2024. @Monisrocks1995/Twitter

The chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said on X there is tornado damage in the area of Montgomery County, with at least three structures having collapsed. Officials were working to get those trapped out, the spokesperson said.

A flood watch has also been issued for the D.C.-Baltimore area through 10 p.m. ET due to heavy rain expected to move through the region. Up to 4 inches of rain will be possible locally, which could cause some flooding.

In this screen grab from a video, a possible tornado is shown in Gaithersburg, Maryland on June 5, 2024. @mondote11/Twitter

The heavy rain is forecast to move through Philadelphia to New York City overnight. By 7 a.m. Thursday, lingering rain is possible for NYC, with heavy rain moving into southern New England.

Other parts of Maryland under tornado warnings are Baltimore County, Harford County, Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale and Middle River, the NWS announced on its X account.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.