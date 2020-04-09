Severe weather moves into the Northeast, the Deep South There were six tornadoes reported with these storms.

As severe weather moves across the country, there were almost 400 damaging storm reports from Iowa all the way to the Carolinas.

There were six tornadoes reported with these storms, three in Arkansas.

In Arkansas, 31 houses were damaged Wednesday evening due to the storms, with 29 in the city of Harrisburg and two in Poinsett County, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder. At least two people injured, the sheriff said.

As severe weather moves across the country, there were almost 400 damaging storm reports from Iowa all the way to the Carolinas. ABC News

Damaging winds up to 71 mph flipped semi-trucks in Illinois Wednesday and in Indiana, damage was reported as wind gusts reached 77 mph. The highest wind gust was 84 mph in Virginia.

These storms also brought golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail from Iowa to Alabama, shredding leaves of the trees and damaging cars.

The same cold front that brought Wednesday's severe weather will move into the Northeast and into the Deep South Thursday with damaging winds in the forecast.

This same cold front that brought Wednesday's severe weather will move into the Northeast and into the Deep South Thursday with damaging winds in the forecast. ABC News

In the Northeast, storms will erupt late Thursday morning into the afternoon with damaging winds as the primary threat. Large hail and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with these storms.

On the southern end of this cold front, severe weather will be possible in Texas, from Houston to San Antonio and down to Corpus Christi, where damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out there as well.