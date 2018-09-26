Severe weather moving into Northeast as rain also falls in Carolinas

Sep 26, 2018, 7:05 AM ET
PHOTO: In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 photo, flood waters from the Neuse River cover the area a week after Hurricane Florence in Kinston, N.C. Monday Sept. 24, 2018.PlayAP
Rain pounded the Northeast on Tuesday with over 8.5 inches in New Haven County, Connecticut, and close to 7.5 inches in Passaic County, New Jersey.

The story on Wednesday will be severe weather in many of the same areas.

A cold front will be moving into the Northeast with severe storms that could produce damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. A day after flash flooding was seen across the region more is possible.

PHOTO: Severe weather is moving into the Northeast on Wednesday.ABC News
Flash flood watches and warnings continue from Tennessee to Ohio and down to the already-soaked Carolinas as more rain is forecast with the cold front.

PHOTO: Flash flood watches and flood warnings are in place across the Carolinas and parts of the Midwest on Wednesday.ABC News
As the cold front slows down in the South and stalls, heavy rain is expected for several days from New Orleans to the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches or more of rain through Friday.

The river flooding will continue in the Carolinas, and will be slow to recede in the coming days because of all the rain on the way.

PHOTO: Rainfall could amount to 2 to 4 inches in the Carolinas, where rivers are already spilling over their banks.ABC News
