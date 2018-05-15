Severe weather outbreak expected in the Northeast today

May 15, 2018, 6:45 AM ET
A tree crushed a home in Reston, Virginia, after severe storms hit the mid-Atlantic region on Monday, May 14, 2018.WJLA
A tree crushed a home in Reston, Virginia, after severe storms hit the mid-Atlantic region on Monday, May 14, 2018.

A frontal boundary will move into the Northeast on Tuesday bringing a chance of severe storms from Massachusetts to Virginia.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds of more than 60 mph, large hail and even a chance for tornadoes. The biggest threat for these conditions will be from Scranton, Pennsylvania, into Binghamton, New York, and through Hudson Valley into Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Flash flooding is also possible, with flood watches posted for the Northeast.

Severe weather alerts are in place for the Northeast on Tuesday.ABC News
Severe weather alerts are in place for the Northeast on Tuesday.

Watching the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development. At this time the chance is very low for this system to become a tropical cyclone.

This morning, the system is located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is slowly drifting north toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain will fall in Florida and the Southeast throughout the middle of the week.ABC News
Heavy rain will fall in Florida and the Southeast throughout the middle of the week.

The low pressure will continue to bring heavy rain to the Southeast over the next several days as the moisture from the system combines with a frontal boundary to the north.

Very heavy rain is expected from Florida into the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several days. Some areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain. Localized flooding and even flash flooding is possible through the week.

Rainfall could be 2 to 4 inches or more, especially in eastern Florida and parts of Georgia and South Carolina.ABC News
Rainfall could be 2 to 4 inches or more, especially in eastern Florida and parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

