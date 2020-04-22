New severe weather outbreak expected across South, including tornadoes This new storm brought baseball-sized hail to southern Oklahoma.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the I-95 corridor Tuesday from Baltimore to southern New England, which produced damaging winds and hail. The storms even triggered a tornado warning in the New York City metro area.

Monmouth County, New Jersey, had the highest wind gust, which was up to 76 mph. A possible gustnado was also reported in Ocean County, New Jersey, where there was widespread damage in Toms River.

In the New York City borough of the Bronx, winds gusted up to 71 mph, uprooting trees. Meanwhile in Philadelphia, its airport saw wind gusts up to 61 mph Tuesday.

Northeast storms have now moved out, and attention once again turns to the South, where a new storm is forecast to bring a severe weather outbreak with tornado threats from Texas to Florida.

Already overnight, this new storm brought baseball-sized hail to southern Oklahoma and wind gusts up to 81 mph.

As this storm moves east Wednesday, a tornado threat will increase from Oklahoma City to Dallas to Shreveport, Louisiana, and southern Arkansas. In addition to tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible from Houston to Jackson, Mississippi.

Severe storms and flash flooding are also expected Wednesday from Kansas to Mississippi, where 4 inches of rain is possible in a short period of time.

This storm system will move into the Southeast by Thursday, with the biggest tornado threat for Atlanta, Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama. Damaging winds, are also expected from New Orleans to Tallahassee, into Jacksonville, Florida, and north to the Carolinas.