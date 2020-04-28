Severe weather outbreak expected South to the Midwest Record and historic heat is expected in the Southwest for the next several days.

A new storm is moving into the Plains today and will bring a severe weather outbreak from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest.

The biggest threat today will be damaging winds and large hail for Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Winds could gust near 70 mph and produce major power outages.

There is also a tornado threat from Houston all the way up to Chicago. The tornado threat is not huge but we can’t rule out the possibility of a few potential tornadoes.

There is also a tornado threat from Houston all the way up to Chicago. The tornado threat is not huge but we can’t rule out the possibility of a few potential tornadoes. ABC News

This storm system moves east on Wednesday with severe weather possible in the Southeast including Atlanta, Georgia, and Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama.

The biggest threat with these storms on Wednesday will be damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The biggest threat with these storms on Wednesday will be damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. ABC News

Elsewhere, more record and historic heat is expected in the Southwest over the next several days.

This morning, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Arizona, Nevada and California.

Several historic temperatures could be reached this week in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Tucson.

In Las Vegas, temperatures could reach 100 degrees on Wednesday which has never happened before in April and would be the hottest April temperature ever recorded.

In Phoenix, the all-time hottest April temperature is 105 degrees, which could potentially be reached on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Tucson, the all-time hottest April temperature is 104 and that area could get close to the record on Thursday.