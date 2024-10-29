Shanquella Robinson's family sues travel companions, federal prosecutors amid questions surrounding her 2022 death in Mexico

The lawsuit also names the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI.

The family of Shanquella Robinson, the North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico in October 2022, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Robinson's travel companions, who are referred to in the suit as "the Cabo Six," alleging battery, negligence, conspiracy and emotional distress.

Robinson's mother, Sallamondra Robinson, spoke out during a press conference on Tuesday, along with family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, who has no relation to the Robinson family.

"I would like each and every one of you, if you can, anything you can do, step in and help us with justice," Sallamondra Robinson said. "We need justice for Shanquella Robinson. It has been two years and there's no reason that they have not been arrested yet."

ABC News' attempts to reach out directly to the individuals identified as the "Cabo Six" were unsuccessful. It is unclear if they have retained attorneys.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of Mecklenburg County on Monday, two years after Robinson's death, was filed on behalf of Sallamondra Robinson, and also names the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after federal prosecutors announced last year that they won't be filing charges in this case, citing a lack of evidence.

"We are here today, not only to honor Shanquella Robinson and her family, but to call for action," Sue-Ann Robinson said. "We demand, still again and until the end, that authorities take the necessary steps to investigate this case thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice ... We will not rest until justice is served for Shanquella Robinson and her family.."

Sallamondra Robinson, mother of Shanquella Robinson, speaks at a press conference on March 3, 2023. ABC News

The complaint, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News, claims that Sallamondra Robinson "suffered damages, in excess of $25,000 as a result of the wrongful death" and accuses the FBI of withholding records related to the investigation that the family sought to obtain through FOIA requests. The lawsuit also accuses the DOJ and the FBI of negligence.

"The FBI's standard practice is to decline to comment on pending litigation," an FBI spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday.

ABC News reached out to the DOJ but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

Robinson, a 25-year-old Black woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, was found dead in the resort city of San Jose Del Cabo on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, on Oct. 29 2022 where she and six acquaintances traveled for vacation. According to the lawsuit, the six individuals "were believed to be friends" of Robinson's.

Shortly after Robinson's death, a viral video emerged on social media that appeared to show a woman – later identified as one of the "Cabo Six" – beating a naked Robinson in a room, while two spectators recorded the incident.

Sallamondra Robinson previously told ABC News that after her daughter's death, she got a frantic telephone call from her acquaintances on the trip, claiming that she had died from alcohol poisoning. However, the Mexican Secretariat of Health's autopsy report and death certificate for Shanquella Robinson, obtained by ABC News, lists her cause of death as "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation," with no mention of alcohol.

Shanquella Robinson is shown in this undated photo. Obtained by ABC News

The report, which was dated Nov. 4, 2022, also states that the approximate time between injury and death was 15 minutes, while a box asking whether the death was "accidental or violent" was ticked "yes."

Following Robinson's death, the FBI and the DOJ opened a probe into the incident, but in April 2023, the DOJ announced that federal prosecutors would not seek charges related to Robinson's death due to a lack of evidence.

U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King, who represent the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina, wrote in a statement that in every case considered for federal prosecution, the government must prove "beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed."

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mexican authorities investigated the case as femicide, a form of gender-based violence and issued an arrest warrant on Nov. 22, 2023, in relation to Robinson's death for an alleged perpetrator who was not named, a local prosecutor confirmed to ABC News.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, the local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News in November 2022, that the warrant was "issued for the crime of femicide," adding that Mexico is "carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America."

The Attorney General's Office of Baja California Sur, whose office is investigating, confirmed to ABC News in a statement on Tuesday that the investigation is still open.

"We made the necessary procedures before the United States, it is the authority there that must proceed with the apprehension of the probable perpetrator or perpetrators and put them at the disposal of the Mexican authorities," the statement said. "Until there is a final sentence, the investigation cannot be closed."

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin, Anne Laurent and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.