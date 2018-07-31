Sheriff says he made 'correct' decision in Florida 'stand your ground' shooting of unarmed man

Jul 31, 2018, 10:29 AM ET
PHOTO: In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriffs Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla.PlayPinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP
WATCH Family of man in 'Stand Your Ground' case demand change to law

The Florida sheriff who declined to arrest a white man who invoked the "stand your ground" law after shooting a black man in a parking dispute said Tuesday that he made the "correct" decision.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference that he sticks by his decision not to charge Michael Drejka in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton, 28, in Clearwater, Florida.

PHOTO: In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriffs Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla.Pinellas County Sheriffs Office via AP
In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla.

"A lot of things have been said since this incident happened on July 19," Gualtieri said. "A whole bunch of people offered a whole bunch of different opinions. And I'd suggest to you that the mere fact that so many people have so many different opinions validates that the decision not to arrest Drejka in this stage is correct under the law."

PHOTO: A photo of shooting victim Markeis McGlockton is shown at a press conference held by his family on July 24, 2018 in Clearwater, Fla.WFTS-TV
A photo of shooting victim Markeis McGlockton is shown at a press conference held by his family on July 24, 2018 in Clearwater, Fla.

Comments