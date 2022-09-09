2 sheriff's deputies killed while serving warrant, suspect barricaded: Police

Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies have been killed while serving a warrant, and a suspect is barricaded, officials said Thursday night.

"Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant," the sheriff's office tweeted. "SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded."

"We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available," the office added.

The sheriff's office tweeted just before 9:50 p.m. ET that it "remains an active incident," and that no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.