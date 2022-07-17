Sheriff's helicopter crashes in New Mexico with 4 on board

"There are no known survivors," the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's department helicopter carrying four people crashed late Saturday night near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department said.

"Preliminary information indicates that 3 BCSO personnel and 1 Bernalillo County Fire employee were onboard at the time of the crash," officials said. "There are no known survivors. These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire."

New Mexico State Police said they had arrived at the scene, about 120 miles northeast of Albuquerque, the capital. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were expected to investigate the crash, the state police said.

