At least one person was injured in a possible explosion at a Sherwin-Williams facility in Texas early Monday, authorities said.

The victim -- an employee at the paint manufacturing plant -- was treated on scene in Garland, northeast of Dallas. The structure is on fire and multiple roadways in and around the area are closed, according to the Garland Police Department.

A still from a video shot and shared by @itss_jasonn on social media shows a fire burning on Monday, August 7, 2023, at a Sherwin-Williams facility in Garland, Texas. @itss_jasonn

