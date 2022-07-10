Shinzo Abe's assassination was 'shock to the system' of Japan: Ambassador Rahm Emanuel

The assassination of Shinzo Abe last week was a "shock to the system and a shock to the culture" of Japan, where gun violence rarely intrudes on daily life, U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said Sunday.

"It's a shock around the world, but it's clearly a shock here in Japan, not just because gun violence is so rare, but also -- this is a nation that's an island and a lot of what ails other countries, it is immune and feels immune," Emanuel told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview. "As an outsider, one of the things that I hope is not lost, even though the bubble has been pierced, is that level of trust in society," Emanuel added.

He went on to laud Abe's historic political career as Japan's longest-serving prime minister and a "dear friend of the U.S." Emanuel credited Abe as a leading architect of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region.

