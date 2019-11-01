Shooting at California Halloween party leaves 4 dead, 4 injured

Nov 1, 2019, 7:51 AM ET
At least four people were shot dead at a house party in California on Halloween night, authorities said.

Four others were injured in the shooting, which occurred in the city of Orinda, some 9 miles northeast of Oakland.

"We are still investigating the scene," Orinda Police Chief David Cook told ABC News in an email Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.